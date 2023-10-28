Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

60-year-old man arrested for assaulting common-law wife

2 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Ashibetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his common-law wife, who is in her 70s, at their house.

Police said the man, of no fixed occupation, whose occupation is unknown, is accused punching and slapping thew woman’s face several times in the windbreak room at their house at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they returned home from a night out drinking, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the woman called 110 after being assaulted. She told them she and her husband got into an argument after neither of them could find their house key when they returned home and that her husband blamed her for losing or forgetting it.

Sounds like a total nut job. Strange a bloke would marry a woman over ten years his senior in the first place. Maybe he has insecurity issues and can’t control his temper.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry, it’s a common law wife. Why be with someone that much older if you’re a bloke?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's a good question. It seems that men who prefer older women are more mature intellectually:

One man who prefers to date older women describes some of the experiences he had during his “young woman trial period” as including “trying to have meaningful conversation over blaring music at a dance club.” His more serious complaints about dating young women included having to deal with immature behavior and head games.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201908/why-some-younger-men-prefer-to-be-with-older-women?amp

0 ( +0 / -0 )

