60-year-old man arrested for assaulting common-law wife

Police in Ashibetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his common-law wife, who is in her 70s, at their house.

Police said the man, of no fixed occupation, whose occupation is unknown, is accused punching and slapping thew woman’s face several times in the windbreak room at their house at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they returned home from a night out drinking, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the woman called 110 after being assaulted. She told them she and her husband got into an argument after neither of them could find their house key when they returned home and that her husband blamed her for losing or forgetting it.

© Japan Today