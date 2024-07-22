 Japan Today
60-year-old man arrested for keeping mother's body at home for 5 years

OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a body after he left the corpse of his mother in a futon at his home for five years.

Police said Katsunori Onada, a part-time worker who lives in Ikuno Ward, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted him as saying, “My mother stopped eating one day and died, so I left her alone. I felt it was too much trouble."

Police said Onada told them his mother Tomiko died in mid-September 2019 and he left her body in a futon in her bedroom on the second floor of their house.

According to police, Onada was being interviewed on Saturday by a police officer in front of his house over a neighborhood dispute when he told the officer about his mother.

