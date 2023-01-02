60-year-old man arrested for stealing ¥1,000 from shrine donation box

Police in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man of no fixed address on suspicion of stealing money from a donation box at a shrine on Sunday.

According to police, the man has admitted to stealing about 1,000 yen in coins from the donation box and said he needed the money for food, local media reported.

Police said the man was caught in the act at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a police patrol which had been alerted due to prior thefts from the donation box.

