crime

60-year-old police officer killed in hit-and-run one month before retirement

MIE

A 60-year-old police officer, who was due to retire next month, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Taiki, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the officer, Yasuhiko Oku, was found collapsed on a crossing on National Route 42 by a man driving along at around 4:20 a.m., Fuji TV reported.

Police said Oku was apparently hit by a car as there were tire skid marks on the crossing. There are traffic lights at the crossing where the incident occurred.

Oku was taken to hospital where he died due to severe head injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said Oku lived nearby and that after finishing work Friday night, he had gone drinking at a pub, which he left at around 1:30 a.m

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle.

This is sad. He made practically made it through his entire career as a police officer and right before he crossed the finish line, his life was snatched away.

When you’ve spent years working hard, you deserve your time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor. It’s sad he won’t get to.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Very sad, hit and run is very common in Japan :(

0 ( +0 / -0 )

