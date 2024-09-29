 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 84-year-old mother; father suffers head injury

FUKUI

Police in Fukui City, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 84-year-old mother and injuring her father at their home.

According to police, Minako Okita strangled her mother Hiroko Yamashita, to death while she was in bed at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, NHK reported. 

Okita is also suspected of hitting her father in the head with a tool. Police said his injury is not life-threatening.

Police said Okita lived with her husband, daughter and parents. At the time, her husband and daughter were not at home. A member of the family called 110 after Okita contacted them to say she had killed her mother.

