crime

600 watermelons, worth ¥1.2 mil, stolen from farm in Nagano Prefecture

NAGANO

Approximately 600 watermelons were stolen from a field in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday, police said.

The grower called 110 at around 7 a.m. Saturday and said the watermelons, which were ready to be harvested, had disappeared, Sankei Shimbun reported. The watermelons were valued at 1.2 million yen.

Police said the grower told them there was nothing unusual when he left the field at 11 a.m. on Friday.  

As the field faces the road, police believe the watermelons were loaded onto trucks and taken away during the night.

Police are urging fruit and vegetable growers to install security cameras and erect fences and barriers with sensors around their orchards and fields to prevent thefts.

