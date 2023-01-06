Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

61-year-old man arrested for not paying taxi fare

HOKKAIDO

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 61-year-old unemployed man after he was unable to pay his taxi fare.

According to police, the man got into the taxi at around 3:40 p.m. Friday and asked to be driven to his home, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. When they arrived, the man told the driver he couldn’t pay the 1,790 yen fare because he had no money on him. But he promised to get the money from his home.

However, the taxi driver was suspicious of the man’s behavior and called police. Police accompanied the man into his apartment where he told them that he didn’t have any money there either.

