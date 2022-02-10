Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

61-year-old man arrested for stealing woman’s underwear from laundromat

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of stealing 32 underwear items belonging to a 23-year-old woman from a coin laundromat.

Police said Yoichi Horie is accused of stealing the underwear, worth about 5,800 yen, from the laundromat between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. last Sept 12, Sankei Shimbun. The woman had left the laundry for a short time.

Horie was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage and the woman’s underwear was found at his residence.

