crime

61-year-old man arrested over death of 93-year-old father

SAGA

Police in Shiota, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 93-year-old father at their home.

Police said Makoto Yamaguchi, who was arrested on Monday, is accused of hitting his father's head and face with dishes and his fist, and stomping on his chest and waist, several times between the beginning of December and Dec 25, TV Asahi reported.

Yamaguchi called 119 on Dec 28 and said his father had lost consciousness. His father was taken to hospital and died later that day. The hospital notified police about a case of possible abuse after finding that the victim had fractured ribs and other injuries.

Police said Yamaguchi has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I don't remember using violence strong enough to fracture his ribs."

Yamaguchi lived with father and mother who is in her 80s.

