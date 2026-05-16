61-year-old woman arrested for leaving body of 91-year-old mother at home

Police in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 91-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Miho Iwase lived alone with her mother. Sankei Shimbun reported that city welfare officials visited their home on Friday, but there was no response, so they contacted police.

Police officers entered the house and found Iwase and her mother’s body. There were no visible external injuries on the body.

Police said Iwase told them she found her mother’s body lifeless in mid-March and left it in her room. She was quoted as saying, “I was too scared to report it.”

© Japan Today