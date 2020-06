A 61-year-old woman was found beaten to death in her home in Aomori City on Sunday.

According to police, Junko Sato was found by her son who had come to visit her at around 3 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Sato had been beaten about the head with a blunt object and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Sato lived alone. Her husband died in mid-May.

