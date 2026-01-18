 Japan Today
62-year-old man arrested for abandoning body of 87-year-old mother at home

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 87-year-old mother.

According to police, Naoki Sano is suspected of not reporting the death of his mother Masae and leaving her body in a room at their home between late December and Sunday, TBS reported.

When Sano's sister, who lives elsewhere, called him on Sunday, Sano told her that their mother had died. She rushed over, discovered the body and called 119.

Police said the woman was lying on her futon, with no visible injuries.

Her daughter was quoted by police as saying, “I last saw my mother three weeks ago. She had no chronic illnesses.”

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

