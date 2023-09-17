Man arrested for allegedly sexually molesting woman on bus

Police in Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of indecent behavior after he allegedly groped a woman sitting next to him on a bus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:35 a.m. Saturday on a bus traveling from Nagano City to Higashi-Matsuyama City, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Hikaru Nakatani, who works for the Ishikawa prefectural government, is accused of groping the woman, who is in her 20s, as she slept. The woman woke up and complained to the driver who called 110.

Nakatani was arrested when the bus arrived in Higashi-Matsuyama.

