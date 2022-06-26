62-year-old man arrested for assaulting son-in-law

Police in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his son-in-law early Sunday.

According to police, the suspect, who is a company employee, punched the victim in the face, local media reported.

Police said they received a phone call from the victim at around 2 a.m. Sunday, in which he said his father-in-law had punched him. When police arrived at the house, they found the suspect drunk. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a gash to his upper lip.

Police quoted the suspect as saying he might have hit his son-in-law.

