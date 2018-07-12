Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

62-year-old man arrested for killing woman, dumping her body in lake

KANAGAWA

A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly strangled a woman and threw her body into a lake in Kiyokawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, on the afternoon of Feb 1, Kazuo Iida strangled a female acquaintance, Hiromi Iotani, 50, a resident of Yokosuka, in his car, Fuji TV reported. He then threw her body into Lake Miyagase from a 15-meter-high bridge.

Initially, Iida was arrested on a charge of corpse abandonment after admitting to disposing of the body in the lake. However, Iida was released from custody because police were unable to find the body despite his statement.

On June 18, Kanagawa prefectural police reopened the investigation and this time, divers covered a wider area and were able to find Iotani’s body on the ninth day of the search. Police said an autopsy showed Iotani was still alive when she went into the water and that she had drowned.

Iida was quoted by police as saying killed Iotani over a financial dispute.

So Japanese justice is so silly as to have the murderer, aka alleged body disposer, released, and who exposed the facts but are unable to put him in prison because absence of body while woman cannot be found.

Is it very common sense to dispose body from a 15 m bridge ?

