62-year-old man turns himself in after robbing post office

A 62-year-old man turned himself in at a police station after robbing a post office in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Masaichi Tada entered the post office at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and threatened a customer with a knife, while demanding that an employee hand him money, Sankei Shimbun reported. After being given 40,000 yen, Tada left the post office.

At 2:50 p.m., Tada showed up at a police station and said he had robbed a post office.

Police said Tada, who has no fixed address or employment, told them he left the knife in a plastic bag outside a nearby convenience store where it was later found.

