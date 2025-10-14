62-year-old woman arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing husband

Police in Miyazaki City have arrested a 62-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 64-year-old husband.

According to police, Reiko Kumagai is accused of stabbing her husband Shoichi Kumagai, who was a barber, in the chest at their home at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

A family member called 119. Kumagai was taken to hospital, but died just before 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect has partially denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I stabbed my husband, but I didn't intend to kill him.”

