crime

63-year-old man, 92-year-old father found dead in suspected murder-suicide

TOKYO

A 63-year-old man and his 92-year-old father have been found dead in what police suspect was a murder-suicide at their home in Hachioji, Tokyo.

Police suspect that Mitsuo Usui, a company employee, stabbed his father Mitsugu, and then killed himself. Kyodo News reported that Mitsugu’s daughter, who lives elsewhere, found the two bodies when she visited the house at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, and called 119.

Police said both men were declared dead at the scene. Mitsugu was lying on his back in his first-floor bedroom. Police said he had been stabbed in the chest. Mitsuo was found in a dressing room in his bedroom on the second floor. He had deep cuts on his left wrist. A blood-stained knife was retrieved next to a futon.

