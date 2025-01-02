63-year-old man arrested for failing to pay for food, drink, room fee at karaoke bar

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud for failing to pay the room fee and food and drink charges at a karaoke bar.

According to police, the man used a karaoke bar in Chuo Ward for about an hour from around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday and said he couldn't pay the room fee (2,400 yen) and food and drink charges (2,400 yen), TBS reported.

After coming out of the room, he told staff he wallet was gone and said he wanted to contact an acquaintance, but didn't have his cell phone. The man only had 23 yen on him at the time.

Police said the man has remained silent during questioning.

