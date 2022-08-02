63-year-old man arrested for punching, kicking woman

Police in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he hit and kicked a woman in her 60s several times in the stomach.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on July 22 at the man's home. Local media quoted police as saying the victim suffered rib fractures which will require six weeks to heal.

After the assault, the woman contacted police and said a male friend had injured her. Police said the man has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he “doesn’t recall doing anything like that.”

© Japan Today