63-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old wife.

According to police, Nobuyuki Maniwa, a company employee, kicked his wife Yoko, a nursing assistant, in the face in their living room at around 7:10 p.m. on May 20, Kyodo News reported. Police received an emergency phone call at around 1 a.m. on Sunday from the couple’s son, who is in his 30s, claiming that his mother had collapsed and was unconscious.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are also questioning Maniwa and his son to determine if Yoko suffered repeated abuse at the hands of her husband.

