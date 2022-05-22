Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

63-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old wife.

According to police, Nobuyuki Maniwa, a company employee, kicked his wife Yoko, a nursing assistant, in the face in their living room at around 7:10 p.m. on May 20, Kyodo News reported. Police received an emergency phone call at around 1 a.m. on Sunday from the couple’s son, who is in his 30s, claiming that his mother had collapsed and was unconscious.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are also questioning Maniwa and his son to determine if Yoko suffered repeated abuse at the hands of her husband.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo