63-year-old man found dead outside apartment building

YOKOHAMA

The body of a 63-year-old man was found on the ground outside an apartment building in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Friday. Police said the younger brother of the victim's common-law wife, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to police, a passerby saw the man lying on the ground at the foot of the stairs in the apartment building in Naka Ward at around 7 p.m. Thursday and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

The man, identified as Shuji Nakano, was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead from stab wounds to his thigh and stomach.

Police said their investigation on Friday revealed there had been financial trouble between Nakano and his common-law wife. The common-law wife's brother, who is in his 30s, told police Friday that he had stabbed Nakano.

