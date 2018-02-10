63-year-old woman arrested over death of 21-year-old daughter

Police in Akishima, Tokyo, said Sunday they have arrested a 63-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 21-year-old daughter at their home.

According to police, Etsuko Shimizu strangled her daughter Moe to death with a necktie at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. She then called a news organization to report what she had done. The news organization called 110.

Police went to the apartment which they had to enter from the balcony. Moe was rushed to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Police said Shimizu has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive. She lived with her daughter and husband who was out at the time.

