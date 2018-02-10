63-year-old woman arrested over death of 21-year-old daughter

Police in Akishima, Tokyo, said Sunday they have arrested a 63-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 21-year-old daughter at their home.
According to police, Etsuko Shimizu strangled her daughter Moe to death with a necktie at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. She then called a news organization to report what she had done. The news organization called 110.
Police went to the apartment which they had to enter from the balcony. Moe was rushed to hospital where she died about two hours later.
Police said Shimizu has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive. She lived with her daughter and husband who was out at the time.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Nadège
The daughter was an adult able to now make her own decisions. A controling mom who use to decide everything could lose her cool really easily at the first real "no".
Japan should teach speech method to deal with their kid to parents. The world today is a world where children are given everything because of freedom. You will not be able to keep freedom from them any longer. They have a say in they future, their live, and this right imply making mistakes.
As a mom I Know frustration and I am a cool mom. This is very sad for the young lady who passed away and the family that loved her. May they learn forgiveness.
Yubaru
Yeah, "real" love, murdered by her mother.
DaDude
Do you know something about this family that we don't?
gogogo
Called a news outlet? What was her motive? Trying to play the victim?
Nan Ferra
This is a man bites dog story...usually its the children killing the parents.