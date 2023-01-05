Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

63-year-old woman, son arrested for secretly filming women at bathing facility in Nagoya

3 Comments
NAGOYA

Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 63-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by secretly filming women in a bathing facility’s dressing room and bath.

The suspects have been identified as Satomi Seki, an office worker, and her unemployed son, Akinori, TV Asahi reported. Police said Satomi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying her son pressured her to commit the voyeurism.

Police said Satomi used a miniature camera to secretly film naked women between 7:55 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. on Dec 30. Patrons and staff noticed Satomi moving suspiciously inside the bathhouse and she was detained until police were summoned. She was arrested later that night, while Akinori was arrested on January 4.

Police said Akinori has partially denied the allegations by stating, “Although I instructed my mother what to do, I did not conspire entirely with her.”

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

As if it came out of from the plot of the adult videos so common in the country, people like them are going to ruin the culture of onzen and sento.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Osen is one thing, sento another, and the former is still popular, but the latter has been going by the wayside for at least a generation now.

This isnt going to cause that much "harm", paying to take a bath, thats another thing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Bring back the 混浴風呂, then this kind of thing won't happen

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Unemployed prob post on the net for money.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

