630 cases of violence against train station employees reported in fiscal 2018

A report issued this week by the Association of Japanese Private Railways and the Japan Railways (JR) Group says that there were 630 cases of violence against employees both in stations and aboard trains in fiscal 2018, 26 fewer incidents than the previous year.
Following 800 reported incidents of physical assault in 2014, the number has been steadily decreasing over the years. While this figure is still relatively high, the report stated that many of the perpetrators were over the age of 60 (accounting for 25% of the violent incidents), Sankei Shimbun reported.
From July 12, the JR Group will put up posters drawn from a child’s perspective with the slogan, “You shouldn’t hit anyone,” within the train stations in the Tokyo metropolitan region. These posters are intended to call attention to violence by passengers directed at train company employees.
According to the association, the number of reported assaults has declined each year due to each railway company strengthening its patrols and setting up security cameras within trains, which have led to prevention of violent outbreaks.
The report was compiled from reports from 35 businesses including major private railway companies and the JR Group. Additionally, data on the perpetrators show that 53% (336 cases) were intoxicated. When divided by age group, people in their 60s accounted for the highest cases of violence (25%), followed by those in their 50s (20%), and passengers in their 30s (18%). By gender, 92% of the perpetrators were males.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Do the hustle
Only 50% were drunk? I guess the other 50% were just crazed.
Chip Star
Old people with over-inflated senses of entitlement that can't handle their booze.
Yubaru
Gimmie a break, if all it takes is a poster to get people to stop improper behavior then the world would be covered in them!
How about actually making people pay for their crimes! Not all people need to go to jail, but to stop bad behavior, you need to make people aware that they will be punished, within the law, and broadcast this everywhere!
Keeping crimes out of the eyes of the public does no one any good! Making people aware of what is going on around them, will force them to crawl out of their perceived bubbles of safety, and demand action!
Oh wait, this is Japan, the land of "heiwa boke" and "Japanese don'T commit crimes" mentality!
thepersoniamnow
Lol, before I read the statistic, I was like...being this is Japan, let me guess...
Who is the most likely person to ridiculously get in your face for no reason? Drunk old nasty men!
Vince Black
Bitter, possibly sexually frustrated, elderly account for the highest demographic? What a shock. Also they're attacking people who they know won't retaliate. Manly.
I'd like to know what the cause of the violence is? I've witnessed a few instances of station staff being verbally abused because a train is late, as if it's the station staffs fault. Yikes.
Do the hustle
The poster is just another comic written from a child’s perspective to communicate with all the adult children. How about serious poster and a serious on-the-spot fine for anybody who disrupts the ‘reiwa’. Plus, criminal assault charges.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Good News. From 800 in 2014 cases to 630 in 2019. That is 21% reduction in the number of cases. In comparison, in nyc there has been 10% increase in the number of cases.
LOL LOL at the Japan haters again.
Yubaru
Japan haters? Hardly, for those of us who have been living here quite a long time we dont have the rose colored glasses on anymore and take a hard realistic look at what it is like to live and work here. Unlike those whose still smell like they have jet-fumes stuck to them and think they are in paradise, Japan is no better, and in many ways, no worse, than any other country in the world.
Those wanna-be's who think they have "turned" Japanese, and joined the collective, refuse to accept that the paradise here isn't a paradise, it's just Japan!