630 cases of violence against train station employees reported in fiscal 2018

A report issued this week by the Association of Japanese Private Railways and the Japan Railways (JR) Group says that there were 630 cases of violence against employees both in stations and aboard trains in fiscal 2018, 26 fewer incidents than the previous year.

Following 800 reported incidents of physical assault in 2014, the number has been steadily decreasing over the years. While this figure is still relatively high, the report stated that many of the perpetrators were over the age of 60 (accounting for 25% of the violent incidents), Sankei Shimbun reported.

From July 12, the JR Group will put up posters drawn from a child’s perspective with the slogan, “You shouldn’t hit anyone,” within the train stations in the Tokyo metropolitan region. These posters are intended to call attention to violence by passengers directed at train company employees.

According to the association, the number of reported assaults has declined each year due to each railway company strengthening its patrols and setting up security cameras within trains, which have led to prevention of violent outbreaks.

The report was compiled from reports from 35 businesses including major private railway companies and the JR Group. Additionally, data on the perpetrators show that 53% (336 cases) were intoxicated. When divided by age group, people in their 60s accounted for the highest cases of violence (25%), followed by those in their 50s (20%), and passengers in their 30s (18%). By gender, 92% of the perpetrators were males.

© Japan Today