 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempting to kill postal worker with wooden sword

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a postal worker who came to deliver a package with a wooden sword on Sunday.

According to police, just after 10 a.m., a 38-year-old male postal worker sought help from a police officer, saying that he had been hit on the head by a resident with a wooden sword after delivering a package, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Mitsuo Sasatani has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I intended to kill him."

The postal worker was wearing a helmet and not injured.

Police said Sasatani and the male postal worker had previously had trouble, including arguing over deliveries.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Hit on the head? Wow!

But he was wearing a helmet? Wow!!!

You couldn't make this up.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Nanda

Possibly a bike helmet if he was cycling you see.

Luckily no serious harm was caused by this sadistic attacker, now let’s see what this lark is all about. Perhaps he has turned bonkers or something or is just a violent thug by nature.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Maybe it’s the heat. All tempers are short on a hot summer day.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel