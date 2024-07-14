Man arrested for attempting to kill postal worker with wooden sword

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a postal worker who came to deliver a package with a wooden sword on Sunday.
According to police, just after 10 a.m., a 38-year-old male postal worker sought help from a police officer, saying that he had been hit on the head by a resident with a wooden sword after delivering a package, TV Asahi reported.
Police said Mitsuo Sasatani has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I intended to kill him."
The postal worker was wearing a helmet and not injured.
Police said Sasatani and the male postal worker had previously had trouble, including arguing over deliveries.© Japan Today
nandakandamanda
Hit on the head? Wow!
But he was wearing a helmet? Wow!!!
You couldn't make this up.
falseflagsteve
Nanda
Possibly a bike helmet if he was cycling you see.
Luckily no serious harm was caused by this sadistic attacker, now let’s see what this lark is all about. Perhaps he has turned bonkers or something or is just a violent thug by nature.
Meiyouwenti
Maybe it’s the heat. All tempers are short on a hot summer day.