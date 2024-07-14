Man arrested for attempting to kill postal worker with wooden sword

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a postal worker who came to deliver a package with a wooden sword on Sunday.

According to police, just after 10 a.m., a 38-year-old male postal worker sought help from a police officer, saying that he had been hit on the head by a resident with a wooden sword after delivering a package, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Mitsuo Sasatani has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I intended to kill him."

The postal worker was wearing a helmet and not injured.

Police said Sasatani and the male postal worker had previously had trouble, including arguing over deliveries.

© Japan Today