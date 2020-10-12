Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

64-year-old man arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car he was driving collided head-on with a minivan. A 44-year-old woman was thrown out of the minivan by the impact and died later.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said that according to witness reports, Kazuo Ishii, a construction company employee, was driving erratically and his car crossed over the center line into the path of the oncoming minivan which was carrying six people, including four children aged between 4 and 9.

The victim, Maiko Hashimoto, was sitting in the minivan’s back passenger seat. She was thrown out of the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other five passengers sustained light injuries. Two of the children were Hashimoto’s and the other three passengers were family friends.

Police said Ishii was given a breathalyzer test which revealed an alcohol content above the legal limit. Police quoted Ishii as saying he had been drinking alcohol at home and that he had gone out to do some shopping.

His stupidity cost someone their life. Don’t drink if you’re going to go driving later on...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He's not a former government bigwig, so, hopefully, he'll be punished by the courts properly for vehicular homicide.

Also, it demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt even in the rear seats. I'm guilty myself of not buckling up when sitting in the back. I think I will be changing my behavior in that regard.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

RIP, Hashimoto-san.

The last time I renewed my driving licence, the safety lecturer told us all - with a shrug - that rear seatbelts were only needed on the expressway. Stupid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

