64-year-old man arrested for molesting 1-year-old girl in Kyoto park

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly molesting a one-year-old girl at a park on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at the park in Ukyo Ward, broadcaster NTV reported. The girl had come to the park with her mother when the man suddenly approached them.

The man said to the girl, “You’re wet. Are you alright?” and touched her lower body before the girl’s mother could push him away.

The man remained in the park and the girl’s mother called police who arrested the man at the scene.

