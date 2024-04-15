 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

64-year-old man arrested for molesting 1-year-old girl in Kyoto park

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly molesting a one-year-old girl at a park on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at the park in Ukyo Ward, broadcaster NTV reported. The girl had come to the park with her mother when the man suddenly approached them.

The man said to the girl, “You’re wet. Are you alright?” and touched her lower body before the girl’s mother could push him away.

The man remained in the park and the girl’s mother called police who arrested the man at the scene.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog