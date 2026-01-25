64-year-old man arrested for threatening passenger with box cutter on train

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly pointing a box cutter at a passenger on a train and threatening to kill him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m. Sunday on a Keihan Electric Railway limited express train running between Kuzuha Station in Hirakata City, Osaka Prefecture, and Chushojima Station in Kyoto, TBS reported.

Police said Nobuyuki Okamoto, who is from Osaka, pointed a box cutter at a 46-year-old man and reportedly said “I’ll kill you.”

Police said Okamoto has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I took out the box cutter, but I didn't say anything.”

None of the approximately 350 passengers were injured.

Witnesses said the man and Okamoto's legs had bumped into each other on the train, sparking a dispute. A passenger who witnessed the incident informed the conductor, and station staff called 110 at Nakashojima Station where police arrested Okamoto.

