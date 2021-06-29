64-year-old man arrested for stealing ¥2,000 from offertory box at shrine

Police in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of stealing money from an offertory box at a shrine.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:10 p.m. on June 25, Sankei Shimbun reported. Security camera footage showed the suspect, Shigetoshi Taira, placing his hands together and bowing, before using a thin rod-like object to withdraw cash from the box.

Police said Taira, who was arrested on Sunday, stole 2,000 yen from the box.

The shrine posted the surveillance camera footage on Twitter. On Sunday, police received a report of a man wearing similar clothes and carrying a rod like the suspect seen stealing the money.

Police are questioning Taira about similar thefts that have occurred at other shrines in the area.

