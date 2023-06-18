Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

64-year-old man arrested over fatal assault in Yokohama in February

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Sunday they have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 78-year-old man on a sidewalk in February.

According to police, Shigeo Hattori, a company employee, has denied the charge, Kyodo News reported. Police said he is accused of beating Tetsujiro Shibata several times from behind with a stick at around 6 p.m. on Feb 20 in Totsuka Ward.

A witness called 110 and said that a man was lying on the street after being beaten by another man wielding a stick. The assailant fled the scene.

Shibata suffered serious injuries to his head and was rushed to a hospital where he died the next morning without regaining consciousness.

Police said they identified Hattori after an examination of street surveillance camera footage. He lives about 800 meters from the crime scene.

Police said they identified Hattori after an examination of street surveillance camera footage.

This always seems remarkably easy to do. Do they use face-recognition technology? Is there a law which permits that? A database?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

