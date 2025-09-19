64-year-old man arrested over theft of 150 kgs of newly harvested rice from farmer's warehouse

Police in Minami-Echizen town, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of stealing 150 kilograms of newly harvested rice from a farmer’s warehouse.

According to police, Shigenobu Iwasaki, a company employee, is accused of breaking into the warehouse between 8 p.m. on Aug 24 and 8 a.m. on Aug 25 and stealing five bags of Hanae Chizen brown rice, worth approximately 82,500 yen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Iwasaki, who was identified from surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the allegation. Police believe he was planning to resell the rice.

