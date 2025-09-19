 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

64-year-old man arrested over theft of 150 kgs of newly harvested rice from farmer's warehouse

1 Comment
FUKUI

Police in Minami-Echizen town, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of stealing 150 kilograms of newly harvested rice from a farmer’s warehouse.

According to police, Shigenobu Iwasaki, a company employee, is accused of breaking into the warehouse between 8 p.m. on Aug 24 and 8 a.m. on Aug 25 and stealing five bags of Hanae Chizen brown rice, worth approximately 82,500 yen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Iwasaki, who was identified from surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the allegation. Police believe he was planning to resell the rice.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Shigenobu Iwasaki, a company employee, is accused of breaking into the warehouse between 8 p.m. on Aug 24 and 8 a.m. on Aug 25

Can't blame him, price rice is really high today. Even salaryman can't resist not to steal.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog