crime

64-year-old man fatally stabbed at home; wife also sustains multiple stab wounds

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

A 64-year-old man was found collapsed with a knife stuck in his chest at his home in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday. In the same room, his 50-year-old wife was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her chest.

According to police, a woman called 110 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and said her colleague, Akira Kumada, hadn't come to work, NHK reported. Police went to the house and found Kumada, a company executive, lying on a futon in a bedroom on the second floor. There was a knife stuck in his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

In the same room, Kumada’s wife was sitting against a wall, bleeding from stab wounds to her chest. A bloody knife was found near her. She was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable position, police said.

Police said Kumada did not have any defensive wounds on his arms or hands and believe he was attacked while sleeping.

The Kumadas live alone and the windows and front door were locked. Furthermore, there were no signs that any of the rooms had been ransacked or searched.

Police said they will wait until Kumada’s wife recovers before questioning her.

