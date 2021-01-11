Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

64-year-old woman arrested over death of 90-year-old mother

FUKUOKA

Police in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 90-year-old mother with whom she lived.

According to police, Keiko Makise strangled her mother Masako Tsutsumi with a thin cord while she slept sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Another member of the family found the body and called a relative living elsewhere and that person contacted police.

Police found the victim unconscious in her futon. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said Makise has so far given no motive for killing her mother.

