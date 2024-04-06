65-year-old man arrested for stealing coins from donation box at shrine

Police in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of stealing coins from a donation box at a shrine.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. Police said they received a call from someone who was at the shrine to view cherry blossoms, saying that a man was holding up a donation box and shaking coins out of it.

Police found the man in a vacant lot near the shrine. He had 250 yen in coins on him.

