Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

65-year-old man arrested for stealing coins from donation box at shrine

8 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of stealing coins from a donation box at a shrine.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. Police said they received a call from someone who was at the shrine to view cherry blossoms, saying that a man was holding up a donation box and shaking coins out of it.

Police found the man in a vacant lot near the shrine. He had 250 yen in coins on him.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

8 Comments
Login to comment

 He had 250 yen in coins on him.

Because 250 yen, now tax payer need to pay for his living accomodation.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Not really the crime of the century is it?

The irony is that the arrest and judicial processes will take hundreds of thousands of yen of public money and if gaoled then millions of yen!

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

A so called house of God should give the poor fellow a meal and practical help to get back on his feet.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

A so called house of God should give the poor fellow a meal and practical help to get back on his feet.

If he had of asked, I'm pretty sure the priests - or many others - would have fed him. Stealing is never the way - especially from the donations so many good people have made.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

If he had've asked he might have been given what is was he needed. But we don't know whether this man was poor or not, or unemployed or employed. Some people steal even when they don't need to. Before the man is condemned or thought of charitably, we would need to know his circumstances.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Stealing coins in a shrine in the national headlines..

Proving again and again that Japan is one of the safest countries to live in the world..

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Stealing coins in a shrine in the national headlines..

I think it proves that if you are the little guy you will get your collar felt publicly but many big fish - politicians, businessmen, etc - will get away with stealing much more.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Poor 65 years old stealed coins and arrested. on the other hand, LDP politicians can drink and eat as they want as possible with slush fund, they can avoid even additional taxation or imprisonment.

Very unfair Japanese society.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel