65-year-old man arrested for stealing coins from donation box at shrine

Police in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of stealing coins from a donation box at a shrine.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. Police said they received a call from someone who was at the shrine to view cherry blossoms, saying that a man was holding up a donation box and shaking coins out of it.
Police found the man in a vacant lot near the shrine. He had 250 yen in coins on him.© Japan Today
8 Comments
sakurasuki
Because 250 yen, now tax payer need to pay for his living accomodation.
kurisupisu
Not really the crime of the century is it?
The irony is that the arrest and judicial processes will take hundreds of thousands of yen of public money and if gaoled then millions of yen!
Concerned Citizen
A so called house of God should give the poor fellow a meal and practical help to get back on his feet.
Fighto!
If he had of asked, I'm pretty sure the priests - or many others - would have fed him. Stealing is never the way - especially from the donations so many good people have made.
Gene Hennigh
If he had've asked he might have been given what is was he needed. But we don't know whether this man was poor or not, or unemployed or employed. Some people steal even when they don't need to. Before the man is condemned or thought of charitably, we would need to know his circumstances.
TokyoLiving
Stealing coins in a shrine in the national headlines..
Proving again and again that Japan is one of the safest countries to live in the world..
Moonraker
I think it proves that if you are the little guy you will get your collar felt publicly but many big fish - politicians, businessmen, etc - will get away with stealing much more.
Aoi Azuuri
Poor 65 years old stealed coins and arrested. on the other hand, LDP politicians can drink and eat as they want as possible with slush fund, they can avoid even additional taxation or imprisonment.
Very unfair Japanese society.