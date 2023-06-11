65-year-old man arrested over death of older brother

Police in Naka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday said they have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old brother.

According to police, Mamoru Odakura, a company employee, is accused of beating his brother about the head and legs with a rod at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Odakura, who lives elsewhere, was visiting his brother’s home at the time and told police he and his brother got into an argument and he lost his temper.

Police said Odakura told them he went back to his brother’s residence at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday to see if he was OK and called 110 after finding him collapsed outside.

Police said the victim was declared dead at the scene and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

