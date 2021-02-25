Newsletter Signup Register / Login
65-year-old man arrested over fatal stabbing of woman at his apartment

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo

Police in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 57-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship.

According to police, Masami Mizuno has admitted to stabbing Megumi Nakamura, a part-time worker who lives in Osaka, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at his apartment on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the couple did not live together and that Nakamura had been visiting Mizuno.

Police said Mizuno called 119, saying his girlfriend had been stabbed by someone on the street. Police said the victim, who had several knife wounds in her back, was taken to hospital where she died about three hours later.

Mizuno initially told police that Nakamura was already wounded when she arrived at his apartment but admitted to stabbing her after police found a blood-stained knife in his apartment.

Mizuno was quoted by police as saying he and Nakamura had been in a relationship for about a year but that recently he had become fed up with her attitude.

