Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 63-year-old wife.

According to police, Hiroshi Tojima, a company employee, is accused of suffocating his wife Miyuki to death sometime in the morning of Dec 11, Sankei Shimbun reported. The couple’s son returned home that night and called 110, saying his mother was dead.

Police did not say whether Tojima has admitted killing his wife or not.

