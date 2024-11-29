 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

65-year-old woman arrested for killing boyfriend at her home

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a man with whom he was having a relationship, by stabbing him at her home.

According to police, Miyuki Endo, a part-time worker, is accused of stabbing the man in the chest with a knife at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, NHK reported. After the incident, Endo called 110 and said, "I stabbed a man with a kitchen knife.”

When police arrived, they found the man collapsed in a Japanese-style room at the house in Hodogaya Ward. He was taken to hospital where he died later Thursday.

Police quoted Endo as saying she and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight and that she stabbed him but had no intent to kill him.

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a man with whom he was having a relationship, by stabbing him at her home.

Perhaps you meant 'she'.

