65-year-old woman arrested over death of bedridden husband

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 76-year-old bedridden husband.

According to police, the suspect, Sachiko Okuda, has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after her husband, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said that Okuda told them she strangled her husband with a cord as he lay in bed just before 10 a.m. on Friday. She then went nextdoor and told her neighbor what she had done.

Police said Okuda’s husband had suffered a brain infarction several years ago and had been incapacitated ever since.

