65-year-old woman arrested over hit-and-run death of 75-year-old man

3 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a 75-year-old man with her car, and then kept going.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported. Police said Yumiko Nukui is suspected of hitting the man who was walking along a street, while attempting to make a left turn.

The man was taken to hospital and later died.

Police said that after the accident, Nukui returned to the scene and told them, "I think I might have caused an accident but I didn't think I hit anyone.”

3 Comments
So one old person hit another old person.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

i just keep seeing many old people over 50 causing accidents

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

i just keep seeing many old people over 50 causing accidents

Exactly, while JGovt keep publicize the small portion of accident that being caused by foreigners.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

