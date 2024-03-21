65-year-old woman assaulted, robbed outside home in Hokkaido

A 65-year-old woman was punched in the face and had her bag stolen just a few meters from her home in Hokuto City, Hokkaido, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. According to police, the woman, who lives in a municipal housing complex, had parked her car in the parking lot and was walking to the building. She told police that a man, whom she didn't know, walked toward her and suddenly punched her twice in the face and stole her tote bag, which contained her wallet, and ran away.

The woman’s husband contacted police. Police said she sustained minor facial injuries.

© Japan Today