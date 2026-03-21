65-year-old woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son at home

A 65-year-old woman died after being found bleeding from injuries in her home in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Police received a call at around 12:30 a.m. from a man saying that his wife and adult son were arguing and that he had found his wife lying on the floor, TBS reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found Seiko Matsunaga, a nursery school teacher, in a critical condition. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The woman's husband and son were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said without revealing further details.

Police said they will wait until father and son recover before questioning them about what happened.

© Japan Today