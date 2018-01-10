65-year-old woman driver arrested after her car hits 4 children in Saitama

Four elementary school girls were hit by a car as they walked home from school in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. The girls, all fourth graders, sustained injuries to their legs, Fuji TV reported.

Police arrested the driver, a 65-year-old woman, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on a highway in Kashiwabara. According to police reports, the children were walking on a crossing with traffic lights. The green walk sign was on.

Although visibility was good at the time, the woman was quoted by police as saying the sun got in her eyes and she couldn’t see the traffic lights.

© Japan Today