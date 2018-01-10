Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

65-year-old woman driver arrested after her car hits 4 children in Saitama

4 Comments
SAITAMA

Four elementary school girls were hit by a car as they walked home from school in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. The girls, all fourth graders, sustained injuries to their legs, Fuji TV reported.

Police arrested the driver, a 65-year-old woman, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on a highway in Kashiwabara. According to police reports, the children were walking on a crossing with traffic lights. The green walk sign was on.

Although visibility was good at the time, the woman was quoted by police as saying the sun got in her eyes and she couldn’t see the traffic lights.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Even thought accident stats are way down recently, seems like we see a lot of news of oldies doing harm by driving.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

seems like we see a lot of news of oldies doing harm by driving

There seems to be an agenda to stop older people driving, by fair means or foul.

But 65 is not old.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

 seems like we see a lot of news of oldies doing harm by driving.

65 is not old! It's the new 40 in Japan.

the woman was quoted by police as saying the sun got in her eyes and she couldn’t see the traffic lights.

This is quite likely although, it's not really an excuse. If she didn't see the traffic light, she should have at least seen the children.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The obvious response to restricted visibility would be to slow down, one would hope at least.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Of The Best Foundations From Japanese Cosmetic Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo