65-year-old woman driver arrested after her car hits 4 children in Saitama

Four elementary school girls were hit by a car as they walked home from school in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. The girls, all fourth graders, sustained injuries to their legs, Fuji TV reported.
Police arrested the driver, a 65-year-old woman, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.
The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on a highway in Kashiwabara. According to police reports, the children were walking on a crossing with traffic lights. The green walk sign was on.
Although visibility was good at the time, the woman was quoted by police as saying the sun got in her eyes and she couldn’t see the traffic lights.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Wakarimasen
Even thought accident stats are way down recently, seems like we see a lot of news of oldies doing harm by driving.
cleo
There seems to be an agenda to stop older people driving, by fair means or foul.
But 65 is not old.
Disillusioned
65 is not old! It's the new 40 in Japan.
This is quite likely although, it's not really an excuse. If she didn't see the traffic light, she should have at least seen the children.
Bungle
The obvious response to restricted visibility would be to slow down, one would hope at least.