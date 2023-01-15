Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

65-year-old woman found dead in Kobe hotel room

KOBE

Police in Kobe said Sunday they are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body was found in a hotel room on Saturday.

Police said a man called 119 at around 7 a.m. and said a woman with him in a room at a hotel in Nishi Ward was choking. When emergency services personnel and police arrived, they found the woman lying on the bed, Kyodo News reported. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the body and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. There was also no sign of the man who made the 119 call.

Police said they are questioning hotel staff about when the couple checked into the hotel room and what names they used.

