66-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing 11-year-old son

Police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 11-year-old son at their apartment.

According to police, Toshihiko Yoshii is accused of strangling his son Taisei sometime on May 27, TV Asahi reported. At around noon on Friday, the principal at the elementary school that Taisei attends, contacted police and said the boy hadn't attended school since May 27. A school official went to the apartment on Friday morning but there was no response.

Police officers entered the apartment and found Yoshii and Taisei lying on a futon. Taisei was declared dead at the scene. His father was unable to respond and was taken to the hospital. He was discharged on Saturday and arrested.

Police said Yoshii has admitted strangling his son but has so far given no motive.

The two lived alone.

© Japan Today