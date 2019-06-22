Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

66-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of woman in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 51-year-old female acquaintance at her apartment.

According to police, Takeshi Okada, who works as a security guard and lives in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, called 110 at around 6 a.m. and said he had stabbed a woman.

Police went to the apartment and found the woman lying on her back with a stab wound to her chest. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition is not life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating Okada’s motive and his relationship with the victim.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog