66-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of woman in Saitama

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 51-year-old female acquaintance at her apartment.

According to police, Takeshi Okada, who works as a security guard and lives in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, called 110 at around 6 a.m. and said he had stabbed a woman.

Police went to the apartment and found the woman lying on her back with a stab wound to her chest. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition is not life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating Okada’s motive and his relationship with the victim.

