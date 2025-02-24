 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

66-year-old man arrested for helping wife hang herself

1 Comment
GIFU

Police in Sekigahara Town, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old wife in a mountainous region of the prefecture.

Police said Kenichiro Umezu, from Mino City in Osaka Prefecture, has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying that he helped his wife Hiroko kill herself because she wanted to die, NHK reported.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Umezu called 119 at around 11 a.m. and said: "I helped my wife hang herself near Mount Matsuo.”

Police rushed to the scene and found Hiroko who had a nylon rope around her neck, lying beneath a tree. The rope had been tied to the tree and a bundle of branches was piled up about 40 to 50 centimeters under the tree.

Umezu was detained on the spot and Hiroko taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The site is about 220 meters southeast of the parking lot at the trailhead of Mount Matsuo.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

As per usual,we need more details before jumping to hasty and ill-informed comments.

Was she suffering from a terminal chronic illness, incurable, perhaps?

Such lazy reporting as this is reprehensible!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo