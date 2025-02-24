66-year-old man arrested for helping wife hang herself

Police in Sekigahara Town, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old wife in a mountainous region of the prefecture.

Police said Kenichiro Umezu, from Mino City in Osaka Prefecture, has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying that he helped his wife Hiroko kill herself because she wanted to die, NHK reported.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Umezu called 119 at around 11 a.m. and said: "I helped my wife hang herself near Mount Matsuo.”

Police rushed to the scene and found Hiroko who had a nylon rope around her neck, lying beneath a tree. The rope had been tied to the tree and a bundle of branches was piled up about 40 to 50 centimeters under the tree.

Umezu was detained on the spot and Hiroko taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The site is about 220 meters southeast of the parking lot at the trailhead of Mount Matsuo.

