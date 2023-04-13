66-year-old man arrested for keeping body of 91-year-old father at home

Police in Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 91-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Toshi Taguchi, a farmer, did not report the death of his father Toshie and left the body wrapped in a futon his bedroom, local media reported.

Police said Taguchi told them his father died of natural causes in late March and that he didn’t know what to do. A relative contacted police on Tuesday after not having heard from Toshie or Toshi for some time. Police then visited the house on Tuesday and found Toshie's body.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Toshie’s death.

© Japan Today