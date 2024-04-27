66-year-old man arrested for stealing woman’s clothes from her house

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of breaking and entering and stealing a woman’s underwear, clothes and other items from her house while she was out.

Police said Shigeo Fujita, a company employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him saying he had a cross-dressing hobby and that he felt calm whenever he wore women's underwear, Jiji Press reported.

Police said Fujita is accused of breaking into the Nakano Ward home of the 28-year-old woman on Feb 15 and stealing 16 items, including skirts, underwear and a Louis Vuitton bag, with a total value of 730,000 yen. He also stole 10,000 yen in cash.

Fujita was arrested on April 8 on suspicion of stealing a woman’s dress from a coin laundry in the ward in January. A large amount of women's clothing was found in his home, and he admitted to the Feb 15 theft, police said.

Police believe Fujita may be responsible for more than a dozen thefts of women’s clothes from coin laundries in Nakano Ward since January. Police suspect he stole some of the clothes while dressed as a woman and wearing a wig.

